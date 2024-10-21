Rumor triggers crowd chaos in Diwan deodi
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 21, 2024 06:25 PM2024-10-21T18:25:03+5:302024-10-21T18:25:03+5:30
Lokmat News Netwrok Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar A crowd gathered in Diwan Deodi after a rumor spread about a vehicle transporting ...
Lokmat News Netwrok
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
A crowd gathered in Diwan Deodi after a rumor spread about a vehicle transporting beef around 10 pm on Sunday. The crowd stopped the vehicle and, upon finding meat inside, surrounded the driver. The City Chowk police arrived promptly, questioned the driver, and discovered that the vehicle was transporting broiler chicken waste for disposal. The driver also presented a certificate from the municipal sanitation department. Once the situation was clarified, the police dispersed the crowd, which had gathered due to the false rumor.Open in app