Rumor triggers crowd chaos in Diwan deodi

Lokmat News Netwrok

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A crowd gathered in Diwan Deodi after a rumor spread about a vehicle transporting beef around 10 pm on Sunday. The crowd stopped the vehicle and, upon finding meat inside, surrounded the driver. The City Chowk police arrived promptly, questioned the driver, and discovered that the vehicle was transporting broiler chicken waste for disposal. The driver also presented a certificate from the municipal sanitation department. Once the situation was clarified, the police dispersed the crowd, which had gathered due to the false rumor.