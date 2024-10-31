Rumours being spread in Central Constituency through social media

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rumuor mongering is seen to have gained a lot of momentum in Aurangabad Central Constituency, specially in the Muslim-dominated areas for the last two days.

Videos of targeting a candidate of a particular party and his withdrawal of candidature are being posted on social media. Significantly, this video is from 2019.

A similar political game was played in the recently held Lok Sabha elections. Later, the matter reached the police station. Cases were also registered against the guilty activists. A total of 35 candidates are currently in the fray in the Central Assembly Constituency. It includes 13 Muslim candidates. The candidates of the party have also started campaigning vigorously and there is an emphasis on padyatras and meetings.

Diwali festival has no hindrance in this area for promotion. Hence, candidates and their supporters are seen in election fever. In addition, videos of a candidate withdrawing are being uploaded on social media for two days. In 2019, the concerned candidate withdrew his application for MIM party candidate at the request of religious leaders.

In this video, a priest was sitting beside the candidate saying that he was withdrawing. A similar method of politics was used in the previous LS elections as well.