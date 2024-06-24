‘Run for Nation’ msg given in Olympic Day run

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The Sports Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) took out a 5 km ‘Olympic Day Run’ to celebrate Olympic Day on Sunday.

The participants gave the message of ‘Run for Nation.’

Finance and Accounts Officer Savita Jampawad inaugurated the run by lighting the Olympic Torch. Vice principal of Dagduji College Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar, sports director of Deogaon Rangari College Dr Hansraj Dongre, Sports director of M P Law College Dr Sachin Deshmukh, member of Sports Board Suresh Mirkar, Dr Bharatsinha Salampure incharge director of Sports Department of Bamu Dr Sandeep Jagtatp were present.

Athletic trainer Surendra Modi made an introductory speech. Abhijitsinha Dikkat conducted the proceedings of the programme while Ganesh Kad proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Masood Hashmi, Kiran Shurkamble, Jitendra Jadhav and others worked for the success of the run. Youths ran for the five km in the run.