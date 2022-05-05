Aurangabad, May 5:

A running car caught fire near Golegaon on Aurangabad - Jalgaon road on Wednesday morning. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

According to the details, medical officer of Sillod Mohsin Khan and his friend Amin (Sillod) were going from Ajanta towards Sillod in the car (MH20 FY 5099), when the car suddenly caught fire near Golegaon at around 10.30 am. When Mohsin Khan realized that the car caught fire, he immediately parked the car along the road and both of them got down the car. The nearby residents contacted the fire brigade but the car had reduced to ashes until it arrived. The reason of fire was not known. A case has been registered with Ajanta police station. Under the guidance of API Ajit Vispute, head constable Baba Chavan is further investigating the case.