Rural police initiate drive against illegal sand transportation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police have launched a severe drive against illegal sand transportation in the district. Under the guidance of SP Manish Kalwaniya, a special squad seized 15 brass of sand and three Hywa trucks, all amounting to Rs 55.60 lakh in two different incidents.

Police said, the police received the information that sand is being transported illegally in two trucks (MH 14 CU 880, and one without number) at Bhavan (Karkhana) in Sillod police station jurisdiction. The special squad stopped the trucks and seized 10 brass of sand in the wee hours on Thursday. The sand, trucks and other articles worth Rs 34.40 lakh have been seized. A case has been registered against the three accused.

In another incident, the special squad raided a truck in Adul on Aurangabad - Beed Highway in the jurisdiction of Pachod police station and seized a truck (MH20 FG 6322) and five brass sand. The police arrested the driver Dnyaneshwar Tagade (32, Godi, Ambad, Jalna) and seized artcles worth Rs 20.20 lakh from him.

API Sudam Shirsath, Surajsingh Bhighot, Gopal Patil, Bhagirath Aher, Shrikant Dandge, and others executed the action.