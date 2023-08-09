Rural police return recovered stolen jewellery to woman after ten years

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police returned stolen jewellery, cash, vehicles, and mobile phones, all worth Rs 21.60 lakh to the complainants on Wednesday. Moreover, jewellery stolen ten years back was returned to the complainant woman.

SP Maneesh Kalwaniya and additional SP Sunil Lanjewar directed the concerned officers to complete the legal procedures so that the recovered stolen material can be handed over to the owners.

Gold jewellery worth Rs 1.50 lakh were stolen from a farm in Ganeshwadi in Gangapur police station jurisdiction in 2013. However, the complainant Santosh Jadav had died and his wife left the area. The police then searched her and after completing the legal procedure handed over the recovered jewellery to complainant Jadhav’s wife Ratnamala, almost after 10 years. When she came to know that the stolen jewellery were recovered and she will get it soon, she could not believe it and thanked the police as her financial condition was not good. She received the jewellery from SP Kalwaniya.

The robbers snatched a bag containing Rs 4 lakh from a petrol pump manager at Ladgaon under the jurisdiction of Pirgaon police station. The police investigated and arrested the accused. SP Kalwaniya handed over Rs 2.92 lakh to the owner of the petrol pump Abdul Rafe. The recovered valuables amounting to Rs 12 lakh were returned to the complainants of the Deogaon Rangari police station jurisdiction.

In all 26 mobile phones worth Rs 5 lakh stolen from the jurisdictions of Chikalthana and Paithan police stations jurisdictions were returned to the owners.