Rural police return stolen goods, cash valuing Rs 35 lakh

In an applaudable gesture, the superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalwaniya and the additional SP Pawan Bansod, after completing the legal procedures, handed over the cash and other goods of valuing around Rs 35 lakh to its owners at a function organised at Kailas Shilp Auditorium, on Tuesday. These valuables and goods were stolen from the houses and establishments of the owners.

The police returned cash of Rs 17.83 lakh to complainant Sachin Ghayal. He has been cheated of Rs 20 lakh through fake documents. Paithan MIDC police station had registered the case.

Besides, 19 cases were reported from Sillod city. The stolen valuables and goods include a pickup van, truck and 10 two-wheelers, apart from one special breed of cow. All these things were returned to their respective owners at the function.

As many as 27 mobile handsets of valuing Rs 3.96 lakh were stolen. They were returned today. The incidents had taken place in the jurisdiction of Chikalthana, Karmad, Sillod, Ajanta, Pishore and Fardapur police stations. Golegaon's Sunita Kumbhar was glad when she got back her stolen 'mangalsutra' from the police.

The SP, DySP and sub-divisional officer Vishal Nehul, Jaidutt Bhavar, Mukund Aghav, Vijaykumar Marathe, Prakash Bele and 100-150 citizens were present at the function.

Pleasant Shock

Many of them had lost hope of getting back their stolen valuables. The owners expressed that it was a pleasant shock for them when they got their valuables returned by the police. Kalwaniya appealed to the citizens to lodge complaints at the nearest police stations when any incident of theft takes place. Police will search for them, he stressed.