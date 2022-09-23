Ryan Minithon road races

Dr Grace Pinto

Ryan International Group of Institutions is back with Ryan Minithon Road Race in Aurangabad on September 25. Ryan Group under the aegis of Ryan International Sports Club (RISC) will be hosting a series of Road Races throughout the country. Ryan Minithon is one of the biggest Road Race Series conducted in 12 cities across India namely Aurangabad, Nagpur, Mumbai, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Surat, Raipur and Nashik. This is the 23rd year and in two decades 178 races were conducted in various cities with over 7.6 lakh students having participated across India. We are happy to kick-start the series once again with great enthusiasm in Aurangabad and eagerly look forward to children participating in large numbers.

Since its inception in 1998, the RISC has been conducting various races and sports events throughout the country. The Group believes that for the overall development of a child’s personality and skill, a healthy mind is required and a healthy mind can only reside in a healthy body. It is our endeavour to bring the students out of the four walls of the classroom and their rising inclination towards telephones and build the element of physical fitness and team spirit using sports activity as a tool and also provide them an opportunity to excel in sport at various levels.

The Minithon has grown across all corners of the country. We wish all participating students success and pray that Almighty God may bless each and every participant and help them become healthy and responsible citizens of our country.

(The writer is Managing Director

Ryan International Group of Institutions).