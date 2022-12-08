Sachin Talewar takes over as MSEDCL Chief Engineer

Aurangabad: Sachin Talewar today joined as the new Chief Engineer of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL, Aurangabad Zone). Meanwhile, the outgoing Chief Engineer Bhujang Khandare has been transferred to the power entity’s Corporate Office in Mumbai.

Talewar is a native of the Nagpur district. He completed his schooling in Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) and graduated with a degree of Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) and a post-graduate Diploma in Business Management in Energy Management from Management Development Institute (MDI, Gurugram) in 2007-08.

Talewar joined the then Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) as a junior engineer in Chandrapur in 1997. He has worked in various capacities as an assistant engineer (Chandrapur), executive engineer (Wardha, Nagpur and Jalna), superintendent engineer (Latur) and chief engineer (Pune) till November 2022, before being transferred as chief engineer (Aurangabad Zone).

The new chief engineer stressed that speedy administrative operations, as well as modern consumer service, will be effectively implemented for all electricity consumers in the zone.