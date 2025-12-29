‘Sachkhand’ delayed by 6 hours;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Amritsar–Nanded Sachkhand Express was delayed by six hours on Monday. The train is scheduled to arrive at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar station every day at 9:40 am; however, on Monday, it reached at 3:23 pm. Over the past 10 days, dense fog and poor weather conditions across several parts of North India have disrupted railway operations, affecting the punctuality of the Sachkhand Express as well.

The foggy conditions in Delhi continue to impact flight services too. Air India’s morning Delhi–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Delhi flight was cancelled on Monday. Additionally, IndiGo’s evening flight to Delhi was delayed by an hour. Airport sources said that passengers were informed in advance regarding the flight cancellations.