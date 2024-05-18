Sachkhand Express cancelled on Sunday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Owing to a technical reason, the South Central Railway (SCR, Nanded Division) has cancelled the operation of the Nanded-Amritsar Sachkhand Express train on Sunday (May 19).

According to a press release issued by the public relations officer, the train bearing number 12715 Sachkhand Express will not leave the Nanded station on May 19. The SCR has been forced to cancel the train as the opposite train bearing number 12716 (Amritsar-Nanded Sachkhand Express) is running late by around 22 hours (1300 minutes).

Meanwhile, the railway administration has expressed its concern for the inconvenience to the passengers due to train cancellation, stated the release.

As per the scheduled time, the Sachkhand Express leaves from Nanded at 09.30 am and by passing through Aurangabad, Manmad, Bhusawal, Bhopal, Gwalior, Agra Cantt, Delhi, New Delhi, and Ambala Cantt reaches Amritsar on the second day at 9.45 pm. The total distance is 2087 km.