Sachkhand; Tapovan Express trains to run late

Aurangabad, June 22:

Following the works of double track between Manmad and Ankai Fort, two trains - Nanded-Amritsar-Nanded Sachkhand Express and Mumbai-Nanded-Mumbai Tapovan Express will be running behind the schedule by 15 minutes to four hours and 15 minutes between June 23 and 28.

The press release issued by the SCR stated that train number 12716 (Amritsar-Nanded) will be running late by two hours and 35 minutes on June 23; four hours and 15 minutes on June 24; three hours and 45 minutes on June 25; four hours and 15 minutes on June 26 and one hour and 15 minutes on June 27. The train will be reporting late by the above durations at Panewadi Railway Station.

The train bearing number 17617 (Mumbai-Nanded) will be running late by 45 minutes on June 25; 15 minutes each on June 26 and 27 and one hour and 15 minutes on June 28, added the release.