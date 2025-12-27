Sacred guru prayers fill city with festive spirit

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Devotees had the opportunity to witness the holy Guru Granth Sahib placed in a beautifully decorated glass palanquin. Women sang devotional hymns, creating a festive and auspicious atmosphere across the city on Saturday evening.

To mark the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, a grand Nagar Kirtan (procession) was organised. It began at 6 pm from Bhai Dayasingh Bhai Dharamsingh Gurudwara in Dhavani Mohalla. At the front of the procession, the Panj Pyare (five beloved ones) walked, while a vehicle adorned with electric lights carried an idol of Guru Gobind Singh. Devotees welcomed the Panj Pyare, sprinkling water and offering garlands. The holy Guru Granth Sahib was placed on a richly decorated cloth inside the glass vehicle. Devotional chants such as “Jo bole so nihal, Sat Shri Akal” and “Wahe Guruji ki Khalsa, Wahe Guruji ki Fateh” resounded throughout the route. The procession passed through Sarafa Road, City Chowk, Machli Khadak, Gulmandi, Tilak Path, Paithan Gate, Nutan Colony, and Kranti Chowk, concluding at Gurudwara Shri Gurusingh Sabha in Osmanpura. Organisers, including president Narendra Singh Jabinda, Sabarjit Singh, and Sardar Harisingh, oversaw the event.

Sword demonstration thrills crowd

As the procession moved through narrow lanes near Machli Khadak, young men showcased swordplay and other traditional martial arts, drawing large crowds.