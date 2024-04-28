Sad over BJP's rejection of Poonam Mahajan's nomination

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a recent statement to this newspaper, Prakash Mahajan, a leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), expressed personal dismay over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) decision to reject the candidature of Poonam Mahajan, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) from Mumbai.

Mahajan, who is the brother of late Pramod Mahajan and the uncle of Poonam Mahajan, revealed his disappointment regarding the BJP's choice not to nominate Poonam for the upcoming elections.

Mahajan said that despite my family ties and personal sentiments, I am currently engaged in campaigning for Mahayuti, and respects the decision-making process within the BJP. The decision to reject Poonam Mahajan's nomination rests solely with the BJP and is made at the party level. He clarified that as a member of the MNS, he is not in a position to influence or comment extensively on the BJP's internal decisions regarding candidate selection.