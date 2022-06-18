Saddened over less marks, girl commits suicide

Aurangabad, June 18:

Saddened by scoring less marks in the 10th examination, a 15-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling in her house in Shirodi on Friday afternoon.

According to police, Aarti Bhausaheb Bahule (Shirodi, Phulambri) had appeared for the matriculation examination. The results of the exam were released on Friday in which Aarti scored 49 per cent marks. She was sad that she didn’t get the marks she wanted. Hence she committed suicide by hanging herself with a sari to the ceiling in the afternoon. Some nearby residents noticed Aarti and rushed for help.

She was rushed to the rural hospital in Phulambri for treatment. The medical officer examined her and pronounced her dead. Aarti is survived by parents and a brother. A case of accidental death has been registered in the Bazar Sawangi police station. PSI Navnath Kolhe, Vinod Bighot are further investigating the case.