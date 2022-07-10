Sadhvi Kalpajyoti Shriji arrives in city

Aurangabad, July 10:

On the occasion of Chaturmas, Sadhvi Kalpajyoti Shriji arrived at Vimalnath Jain Temple at Jadhavmandi on Sunday. On this occasion, the devotees welcomed Sadhviji with cheers.

A procession was organised from the Johariwada Jain Temple. The women wore orange saris, while the men wore white dresses. Women participated by carrying Mangal Kalash. The students of Vimal Yasho Pathshala played Lezim. Dharmasabha was organized after the procession. The programme started with Guruvandana. The Trishla Mahila Mandal performed a welcome song. The children won the hearts of all by performing dances. Sadhviji informed about the events to be held in the next four months. President of the Aurangabad Jain Shwetambar Murtipujak Sangh Anilkumar Sancheti, vice president Popat Jain and others were present.