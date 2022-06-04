‘Safe Campus’ scheme to be implemented at education institutes

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 4:

A ‘safe campus’ scheme proposed by Legislative Council deputy speaker Neelam Gorhe will be implemented at various educational institute in four districts coming under the Aurangabad range. The police administration has given positive approach to the scheme and informed that it will be implemented within 15 days.

A review meeting on ‘ Women atrocity and its remedies’ was held at the police commissionerate on Saturday in the presence of deputy speaker Gorhe. CP Dr Nikhil Gupta, special inspector general K M Mallikarjun Prasanna, Aurangabad rural SP Manish Kalwaniya, Jalna SP R Rajsudha, Beed SP Sunil Lanjewar, Osmanabad SP Navneet Kawat and other senior officers were present.

Gorhe said, the police administration is working efficiently. They should give preference to the safety of women. A safe campus scheme should be implemented in educational institutions to spread awareness about women safety. Eve-teasing, ragging and women atrocities should be stopped through it by taking assistance from the self-help groups. Workshops on legal advice should be frequently organised and officers of the Damini Squad should be imparted regular training, she said.

CP Dr Gupta informed that measures are taken for the women safety through Bharosa Cell, Damini Squad, Women Vigilance Committee and Vishakha Committee.

Special IGP Prasanna presented a report on measures taken to curb women atrocities in the Aurangabad range.

Gorhe also inspected the Command Control Room, Control Room and cell of missing persons.