Sakhis say 'Parachute Coconut Oil is number one'

Enthusiasm among women to know the right selection skills

The unique programme 'New Me-Smart Me' organized by 'Lokmat and Parachute Coconut Oil' received a huge response from women.

Fitness coach and nutrition advisor Madhuri Bhanushali Patil explained in detail how to look at the label on the products we buy, what information to focus on, how to check the purity, quality and how to buy the product only after being convinced.

Tips for enhancing decision making

There are hundreds of options available in the market for one product. It is the customer's skill to buy the right, quality product from it. For this, women learned tips on how to increase decision-making capacity.

Melodic singing by singer Shravani Mahajan

Singer Shravani Mahajan opened with 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko' and encouraged everyone to sing along. Her melodious singing added to the color of the programme. Sakhis also sang their favourite songs.

Types of cheating learned through skits

Four skits (short plays) were presented to highlight how women are cheated in the market. Students of Shiv Chhatrapati college presented skits. Skits presented showed how to take care and precautions while buying food whether it is on the street or in a hotel, so as not to get cheated online, don't give important documents like Aadhaar card, PAN card, OTP etc, numbers to anyone. This was shown in various cases. The women present took a lesson from this.

Captions for the photos:

Present members of Sakhi Manch.

Students of Shiv Chhatrapati College performing short plays.

Fitness coach Madhuri Patil

Shravani Mahajan performed the song.