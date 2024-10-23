Salary delays loom over Marathwada Revenue Employees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The financial strain on the state treasury is now affecting Marathwada’s Revenue Department employees, adding to their frustration ahead of Diwali. While they're expected to handle election duties, the possibility of salary delays due to budget shortages is causing concern. Though some departments with allocated funds have managed to pay staff, many field officers and employees still await their salaries. The treasury has requested proposals for festival advances and dues, but the salary issue remains unresolved.

Number of employees in Marathwada

Marathwada’s Revenue Department, with 6,000 employees, is facing rising discontent as unions voice concerns over delayed salaries. To address this, treasury departments across the eight districts have been asked to submit salary proposals before MahaKosh data updates are halted from October 25 to 30. Despite starting preparations for disbursements, the treasury department has acknowledged, according to employee unions, that there is currently no salary budget available.

\IWhat the Gazetted officers' association Says\I

Some gazetted officers are still awaiting their salaries, but efforts are being made at higher levels to resolve this quickly.------ Vijay Chavan, Regional President, Gazetted Officers' Association.

\ISalary Strain\I

The treasury department has asked for salary claims by the 23rd, but there’s no budget for payments. If Diwali salaries are delayed, employees will face hardships. Different departments have separate budgets, but leftover funds are often reverted, leaving no balance, which leads to repeated salary delays. ------- Paresh Khosre, President, Revenue Employees' Union.