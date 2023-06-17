Sale of 10 plots in Shendra and Bidkin node

Sale of a large plot indicates a substantial upcoming investment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Investors are showing keen interest in Auric's Shendra and Bidkin node, as evident from recent plot sales. Eight plots have been sold in Bidkin, while two have been sold in Shendra. Among these transactions, a significant sale involved a large plot of six and a half acres, indicating a substantial upcoming investment.

Sources have revealed that the allotment of this plot will occur soon. The plots being reclaimed range in sizes of half an acre, one acre, two acres, and one particularly large plot of six and a half acres, suggesting a promising influx of investments. Auric's Shendra node has nearly sold out all the plots reserved for industrial purposes, prompting the administration to shift focus to the Bidkin node. Over the next two and a half years, there is anticipated to be a substantial investment in Bidkin.

Auric has claimed that the Bidkin node's development will be considerable during this period. Notably, around 12 key companies in Auric's Shendra node have already commenced production, while construction is underway for over 50 companies. Other industries are currently engaged in contract negotiations and obtaining construction permits. Collectively, the investments made in both nodes have surpassed Rs 7,200 crores, providing employment opportunities for over 8,000 individuals.