Sale of nomination forms for CSMC elections begins today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The process of sale and acceptance of nomination forms for the 7th general election of the municipal corporation will begin from Tuesday (December 23). Candidates will have to pay ₹100 for the nomination form and an additional ₹100 for the accompanying information booklet. The timing for the sale and acceptance of forms will be from 11 am to 3 pm. The municipal corporation administration has set up offices of election returning officers (EROs) at nine locations, prabhag-wise, across the city.

For the 29 prabhags, nine EROs have been appointed, and their offices have been established at the five zonal offices of the municipal corporation and four other locations. The required stationery for these offices was supplied on Monday. All staff from the zonal offices and personnel appointed by the ERO will be engaged in election duties.

On Monday, 2,700 nomination forms were dispatched from the Maulana Azad Research Centre to the nine offices. Each ERO has been provided with 300 nomination forms. Nomination forms will be accepted between 11 am and 3 pm, excluding government holidays, until December 30.

Candidates contesting from the open category will be required to pay a security deposit of ₹5,000, while women and candidates contesting from reserved seats will have to deposit ₹2,500.

Planning for 200 buses underway

To transport polling personnel to and from polling stations, 200 buses and 300 jeeps will be arranged. This includes 60 Smart City buses and 140 buses from the State Transport (ST) Corporation. Preparations in this regard have been initiated by the municipal corporation’s mechanical section.

Nine offices of election returning offices (ERO)

Prabhag Nos/ Office Address

3,4 and 5/Smart City Office, Aam Khas Maidan.

15,16 and 17/ CSMC Zone No. II – Sillekhana.

6, 12, 13 and 14/Sub-Divisional Office (near tehsil office).

1,2 and 7/CSMC Zone No. IV – T V Centre.

8,9,10 and 11/ Garware Stadium, IT Park, Chikalthana MIDC.

23, 24 and 25/ CSMC Zone No. VI – Cidco

21, 22 and 27/ Divisional Sports Complex, Garkheda.

26, 28 and 29/ CSMC Zone No. VIII – Beed Bypass.

18,19 and 20/ CSMC Zone No. IX office – Jalna Road.