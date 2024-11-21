Salute to Septuagenarians; family members

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The senior citizens aged less than 85 deserve applause for their active participation in the voting. Their children and grandchildren were seen escorting them to their polling stations.

Family members holding hands of their elders, pushing wheelchairs, or lifting them were seen at many polling booths in three constituencies of the city and other constituencies of the district. They were brought in auto rickshaws or personal vehicles (cars or mopeds) safely to their respective polling booths so that they could cast their votes with ease.

Medical Squads at Nine ROs

The municipal corporation deployed medical teams in the offices of four assistant returning officers (ARO), situated in the city, and checked the health of 623 officers and personnel in the last six days (November 15 to 20).

During this period, eight personnel including one citizen were admitted to different hospitals. Three were admitted to Dhoot Hospital, two at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and one each at District Civil Hospital, Asian Hospital and MGM Hospital.

They were admitted when they complained of fever with chills, brain stroke, fits, dizziness, giddiness, rise in blood pressure, abdominal pain and chest pain.

Meanwhile, three including one citizen have been discharged from the hospitals, while the remaining five are undergoing treatment.