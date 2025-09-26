Samant reviews rain-hit areas, announces road repairs, skill centre and Auric–Samruddhi link

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Industries Minister Uday Samant, who arrived in the city on Thursday night, reviewed rain-hit areas and chaired a meeting with MIDC officials. He assured that farmers near industrial areas would not be neglected. Drains will be widened, and roads and drainage lines repaired. An amount of Rs 16 crore has already been sanctioned for Waluj MIDC roads, including the 600-meter Kamgar Chowk–Ambedkar Chowk stretch costing around Rs 2–4 crore.

Minister Samant gave this information during a press conference at the Rama International Hotel on Friday. As reported earlier in the Lokmat Times MIDC series, this time Uday Samant reviewed not only the new industrial areas but also took a close look at the older MIDCs, including Railway Station, Chikhalthana, and Waluj MIDC. He added that CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar had already toured affected districts, underlining the Mahayuti government’s commitment to provide maximum relief. Responding to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s demand for a complete loan waiver and Rs 50,000 per hectare compensation, Samant said the state had already written to the Centre. Later, speaking to the media, he appealed to all political parties to rise above politics and help farmers reeling under natural calamities. Taking aim at Thackeray, he remarked, “This is not a local body election to just take potshots at the government. Instead of criticizing, what help are you personally giving farmers?” He also dismissed Thackeray’s PM CARES suggestion as “politics,” calling his tour “more like tourism.”

---------------

Skill centre to open in 15 days

A Ratan Tata Skill Development Centre is being set up in the city by MIDC. Discussions have already been held with the District Collector, and the centre is scheduled to be inaugurated within the next 15–20 days.

------------------

Auric to get Samruddhi connectivity on Monday

In another major boost, Samant confirmed that Auric at Shendra has been connected to the Samruddhi Expressway, with the inauguration scheduled for Monday at 11 am which is still closed on the occasion of Auric sixth foundation day. The main program will be held at Auric Hall, Shendra. The event will be attended by Ministers Uday Samant, Sanjay Shirsat, Atul Save, and Indranil Naik, along with Industries Secretary Dr. P. Anbalagan, MIDC CEO P. Velrasu, and MITL officials. Citizens have been appealed to participate in the ceremony.