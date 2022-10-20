Samant to inaugurate Massia hall today

Aurangabad:

The grand cultural hall with state-of-the-art facilities of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA), Chikalthana office will be inaugurated by State industry minister Uday Samant on October 21 at 12.30 pm. Massia president Kiran Jagtap informed that the hall has been named as ‘Shrimati Ratnaprabha Balasaheb Pawar Sabhagruha’. Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumare, cooperation minister Atul Save, MLAs Pradeep Jaiswal, Ramesh Bornare, industrialists and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion.