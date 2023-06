Samata Shanti Padyatra taken out

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedlar Marathwada University took out a procession ‘Samta Shanti Padyatra’ on Tuesday morning on the occasion of 66th Mahaparinvirvan Din.

More than 1000 students, National Service Scheme volunteers, and officers participated in the process which began at the statue of Dr Ambedkar in Bamu at 8.30 am and culminated near the statue of Dr Ambedkar at Jubilee Park.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Dr Prashant Amritkar, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Walmk Sarwade, Dr Bhalchandtra Waykar, Dr Satish Dandge, Dr Vilas Epper, Dr Prashant Pagare and others were present.