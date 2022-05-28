Sambhaji Raje did not ask BJP for candidature

Pravin Darekar alleges foul play by Mahavikas Aghadi

Aurangabad, May 28:

We have always honored the Chhatrapati family. He was sent to the Rajya Sabha for six years for this honor. This time, he did not ask BJP for a candidature. He sought candidature and support from Mahavikas Aghadi, said leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar here on Saturday.

He was in Aurangabad for a private function. Speaking to the pressmen at Dr Bhagwat Karad's office, Darekar said, first of all, NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced support to Sambhaji Raje. The next day, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut announced that the Sena would field two candidates. But then Pawar withdrew his support. It was all a foul play. On the contrary, Sambhaji Raje criticized Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Marathwada has given a lot to Sena till today. This year, Chandrakant Khaire, Arjun Khotkar or Divakar Raote were expected to get nominations for the Rajya Sabha. The Sena again betrayed Marathwada. The subject of Marathwada water grid was set aside. The Rs 1,680 crore new water supply scheme stalled. There is some development going on through Smart City. The government has nothing to do with the common man. Corruption in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation will be brought to light soon. When quizzed whether Pankaja Munde would get the candidature for the forthcoming Legislative Council elections, he immediately tossed the ball to Fadnavis and State president Chandrakant Patil. union minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLA Atul Save, city president Sanjay Kenekar, Baswaraj Mangrule, Praveen Ghuge and others were present.