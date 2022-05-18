Sambhaji Shinde as the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court

Aurangabad, May 18:

A native of Hol in Ambajogai tehsil of Beed district and a Judge of Bombay High Court, Justice Sambhaji S Shinde has been recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

Justice Shinde was born on August 2, 1960. He received his law degree from the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad. He completed his Master of Laws (LLM) from Pune University and University of Warwick (UK). After enrolling in the Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council in 1987, he started practicing law in the Aurangabad Bench from 1989. In 1995, he was appointed assistant public prosecutor. In 1997, he was appointed to the Supreme Court as an advocate of the State government. On March 17, 2008, he was appointed as a Judge of the Bombay High Court. He has so far served as a Judge in the Aurangabad, Goa and Nagpur benches and in the Bombay High Court.