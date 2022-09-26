Sameer Mule as president of 'SIAM'

Aurangabad, Sep 23:

Ajit Seeds managing director Sameer Mule was elected unopposed as the president of Seeds Industries Association of Maharashtra (SIAM). The executive committee was elected for the period 2022 to 2024 in the annual general meeting of the association.

The ninth annual general meeting of SIAM was held in the city on Thursday under the chairmanship of Satish Kagliwal. The new committee consists of vice president Ritesh Mishra, Dilip Deshmukh, secretary Mukund Karwa, treasurer Sachin Bhalinge, Joint secretary Akshay Bhartia, Kishore Veer, joint treasurer Natha Raut, members Ajit Mule, Vaibhav Kashikar, Prabhakar Shinde, Satish Kagliwal, Sameer Aggarwal, Raghavendra Joshi and Akshat Jhunjhunwala.

Adv Mahendra Chavan, Dr Sanjay Pathare conducted the election process. Dr SD Wankhede welcomed the members. Karwa read the annual report. Dr Rajendra Marathe briefed the members on the 'Utilization of true potential of microorganisms for seeds', Raviraj Jamdade spoke on the 'Usage of computerized system for seed companies'. In all, 66 representatives of 42 companies were present on this occasion.