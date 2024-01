Samruddhi e-way to be closed for three hours for 5 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Samruddhi Expressway will be closed between Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on both the sides for three hours for five days during the power grid transmission and high tension tower work. Between October 10 and 12, the e-way will be closed between 12 noon and 3.30 pm. On October 25 and 26, it will be closed between 12 noon and 3 pm, informed the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation superintending engineer Ramdas Khalse.

The vehicles going from Nagpur towards Mumbai and use alternative road from Nidhona (Jalna) interchange via Nidhona MIDC - National Highway 753 - Jalna - Cambridge School in city and can opt for Samruddhi again from Savangi interchange.

The vehicles going from Shirdi towards Nagpur should get out of the e-way from Savangi interchange and opt for Samruddhi again from Nidhona Jalna interchange.