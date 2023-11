Samruddhi Mahamarg: 4-hrs closures for two days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Samruddhi Mahamarg will remain closed for four hours for two days as high-tension lines of power grid transmission will be installed on the highway for two days.

The traffic on Samruddhi Highway between Jalna to Chhatrapati Sambhajingar will be closed from 12 noon to 4 pm on November 21 and 22.

Superintending Engineer of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) Ramdas Khalse said that there would be normal traffic for the rest of the hours on the highway.

For two days between 12 noon and 4 pm, Jalna Interchange to Sawangi Interchange on Samriddhi Highway between Jalna to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from Nagpur to Mumbai exit from Nidhona Interchange via Nidhona MIDC-National Highway Jalna-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar through Cambridge School and then right side via Sawangi Bypass via Sawangi Interchange will depart for Shirdi via Samriddhi Highway.

Traffic from Shirdi to Nagpur on Samriddhi Highway will exit at Sawangi Interchange and enter Samriddhi Highway from Nidhona Interchange via the above-mentioned route (opposite direction) towards Nagpur.