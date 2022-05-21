Sanatan sanstha holds ‘Hindu Ekta Dindi’ in the city

Aurangabad, May 21:

A ‘Hindu Ekta Dindi’ was organised in the city by the Sanatan Sanstha on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the founder guru Dr Jayant Athavale. Children dressed in costumes of god and goddess and sants participated in the dindi held on Saturday.

A 'Hindu Rashtra-Jagruti' campaign was implemented in the district from Ram Navami and to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr Athavale. The campaign concluded today. The dindi started from Swatantryaveer Savarkar Chowk in Samarthnagar and reached Khadkeshwar ground via Aurangpura, Nageshwarwadi.

The image of Guruji was placed in a decorated chariot. Youths were walking with saffron flags and mashal in their hands. Twenty women were walking with Mangal kalash on their heads. Kids were sitting in a vehicle dressed as a saint of various religions to show cultural unity. Various pro-Hindu organizations had participated in the dindi.