Sand contractor served notice of Rs 7.3cr

A sand contractor from Gharegaon in Paithan tehsil Salim Patel excavated more sand than the sanctioned amount and breached the district administration and environment committee norms. Sub-divisional officer Swapnil More served Patel a notice imposing a fine of Rs 7.3 crore.

The district administration has given permission to Patel to excavate 2968 brass sand. In March, the court has given stay to the excavation. However, the administration delayed the measuring the excavated sand. It was found that Patel had excavated more sand. Now, the administration has served the notice to the contractor almost after three months.