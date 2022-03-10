Sand mafia attempt to kill tehsildar

Aurangabad, March 10:

The sand mafia attempted to kill Vaijapur’s tehsildar Rahul Gaikwad gone for executing action against illegal sand excavation at Shivana River bed in Lakhni Shivar in Vaijapur district on Thursday morning, by rushing a truck and bulldozer on him.

Acting on a tip off, tehsildar Gaikwad along with a guard and a driver went to to Shivna River bed at Lakhni Shivar in the wee hours on Thursday. When he tried to inquire about the excavation. The truck and bulldozer drivers rushed their vehicles on him. However, Gaikwad showed alertness and jumped aside and saved his life. A case has been registered in Shiur police station for attempting to kill a government employee and to obstruct the government work against two persons. The police have seized the truck and bulldozer.