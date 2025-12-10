Sand mafia faces tough action; vehicle permits to be cancelled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The government will take strict action against illegal sand and minor mineral transport in the district. Vehicles caught carrying these minerals illegally will face immediate suspension or cancellation of permits, following a Revenue Department circular.

Action Plan:

• First offense: Suspend permits for 30 days and seize the vehicle

• Second offense: Suspend permits for 60 days and seize the vehicle

• Third offense: Cancel the permit permanently and confiscate the vehicle through RTO

Officials, including talathis, mandal officers, tehsildars, and minor mineral department teams, have faced attacks from sand mafias, sometimes with heavy vehicles.

Penalty Record:

• 100 enforcement actions in the past eight months

• Fines imposed: Rs 2.22 crore

• Recovery: Rs 1.32 crore

• Criminal cases: 15 filed since 1 April, with 4 arrests and 105 vehicles seized

Official Statement:

“Vehicles involved in minor mineral theft will face strict action as per government rules,” said Dinesh Jhample, District Minor Minerals Officer.