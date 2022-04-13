Sand Mafia wage attacks on 747 revenue officials in Marathwada

-Majority of attacks were witnessed in Aurangabad district.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 13:

As many as 747 officials from revenue department were attacked by sand mafia during last 11 months in Marathwada region. The incidents took place when revenue officials went to take action in 1608 cases. Besides, the officials could file 59 cases and arrest only six sand mafias.

It may be noted that the administration at its level is falling short to prevent illegal mining of minor minerals and sand and its illegal transportation. As a result, the revenue squad take’s over to initiate action. This is when the revenue squads experienced attacks on them.

There are few incidents which are afresh in the minds of people. It include severe attack on tehsildar in Vaijapur, few days ago ; chasing of tehsildar by sand mafia in Waluj and seizure of 150 bras of sand while it was illegally transported in two tractors. The squad had also damaged other equipment utilised for illegal mining, during the midnight action taken at Pategaon village in Paithan tehsil.

Recovery of 15 crore fine

The department of revenue has succeeded in collecting a fine of Rs 15.23 crore, out of Rs 29.29 crore, in 11 months from April 2021 to February 2022. The fine was collected against illegal mining of minor minerals, sand and its illegal transportation. The revenue squads also seized 39 vehicles during the action.

District-wise record of attacks

Of all the attacks recorded in the region, large number of incidents took place in the Aurangabad and Jalna districts. The district wise figures of attacks (in bracket) on revenue officers in Marathwada region includes Aurangabad (259), Jalna (134), Parbhani (109), Hingoli (105), Nanded (04), Beed (123) and Osmanabad (13).