Sandalwood stolen after threatening guards

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

Four thieves cut a sandalwood tree from Jainex Aamcol Ltd Company in Chikalthana MIDC area after threatening the security guards in the wee hours of September 4. A case has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station.

Police said, Anil Dhanaji Bhujange (42, Harsul Diksha Bhoominagar) and one more guard were on duty in the company during night. At around 4 am, four thieves entered the company and threatened the guards. The later cut the sandalwood tree. A case has been registered on the complaint lodged by Bhujange.