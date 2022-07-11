Sandalwood thieves havoc in city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 11:

The sandalwood thieves created havoc in the jurisdictions of various police stations in the city. The incidents of sandalwood thefts have been reported in Military Hospital in Cantonment, Bhavsinghpura, and District and Sessions Court area recently.

Meanwhile, Osmanpura police caught two sandalwood thieves in the wee hours on Sunday. The arrested have been identified as Amjad Khan Syed Khan Pathan (Mauli Adgaon) and Abed Zafar Pathan (Palshi). It has been cleared in the investigation, that they have committed Sandalwood thefts in the city.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Geeta Bagwade by PSI Praveen Wagh, head constable Gadai, Tukaram Waghchaure, Sonawane, Surewad, Laxman Kuntewad, Satish Jadhav, Kanchar, Pandhare, Karhale, and others.