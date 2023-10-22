Sandhi puja marks auspicious Maha Ashtami celebrations

Rituals of light and devotion illuminate Sagar lawns

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Bengali Association, in their fervent celebration of the five-day Durga Puja festival, observed the sacred Sandhi Puja on an auspicious Maha Ashtami on Sunday.

This cherished ritual unfolded between 4:54 pm and 5:42 pm, infusing the atmosphere at Sagar Lawns, API Corner, with an aura of divine reverence. During the Sandhi Puja, devotees kindled the spirit of devotion by illuminating the surroundings with the radiance of 108 diyas, paying homage to the goddess Durga. Additionally, they presented 108 lotus flowers as offerings, an expression of their unwavering devotion to the revered deity Goddess Durga.

This significant ritual transpired at the juncture of Ashtami and Navmi, signifying the climax of the battle between Durga and the buffalo demon, Mahishasura. The atmosphere became charged with spiritual energy, drawing devotees in large numbers to join in prayer and worship.

Association president Pritish Chatterjee, Puja committee chairman Arun Kumar Sengupta, vice president Ratan Bhowmick, general secretary Prabirkumar Ghosh, jt secretary AK Panja, treasurer GC Banerjee and along with a large number of devotees were present.