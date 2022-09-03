Sangam Ganesh Mandal maintains the tradition of musical lighting

Tradition of 46-years preserved by the mandal

Aurangabad, Sep 3:

Around 30 years ago, crowds gathered to see colorful lights mounted on mirrors of various shapes during Ganeshotsav. Musical lighting show was popularized especially on Bollywood songs. But now the old lights have been replaced by LED walls. However, the tradition is still maintained by Sangam Ganesh Mandal in front of Vasant Bhavan.

The Ganpati celebrations cannot be complete without the musical lights. 'Veer Ganesh Mandal' in Kunwarphalli takes the credit of starting the first musical lighting during Ganeshotsav in the city. On September 2, 1976, this mandal started musical lighting for the first time in Ganeshotsav. The first lighting show was inaugurated by the then Minister of State Baburao Kale. The then chairman of the board, Ashok Shah, brought this lighting from Pune.

The rent for nine days at that time was Rs 3,000. Vice president Kulbhushan Tandon, secretary Suresh Tak were in the executive committee. Shrimant Kasari Bazar Ganesh Mandal continued this tradition. Ashtavinayak Ganesh Mandal at Gulmandi, Sangam Ganesh Mandal at Vasant Bhavan, Tarun Ganesh Mandal at Kumbharwada made the musical lighting popular. This tradition is maintained by the Sangam Ganesh Mandal.

Rent goes up to Rs 5 lakh

In 1976, for the first time, musical lighting from Pune was brought by Veer Ganesh Mandal in Aurangabad. At that time it cost 3,000 rupees. Now the rent for 10 days costs at least Rs 5 lakh. The musical lighting has now been transformed into an LED light show. This year Ashtavinayak Ganesh Mandal, Gulmandi, Jagrut Hanuman Ganesh Mandal Pandariba and Hudcocha Raja, Mudra Ganesh Mandal, Cidco N-8 have put up LED wall light show, said Ashok Shah, former president, Veer Ganesh Mandal.

Tradition of 40 years

The Sangam Ganesh Mandal in front of Vasant Bhavan was established during the pre-independence era. Our mandal is the only one that has maintained the tradition of musical lighting for four decades, said Sanjay Kachwaha, President, Sangam Ganesh Mandal