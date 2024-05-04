Sangli brothers con Waluj trader for Rs 40 lakh on pretext of sugar sale

Trader had placed order for 120 tones of sugar and paid advance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two siblings from Tasgaon, Sangli district have been accused of cheating a trader in Waluj out of Rs 40 lakh by promising to sell him sugar. A case has been registered in the MIDC Waluj police station.

According to police, the accused, Rajiv Netajirao More and his brother Deepak (both residents of Tasgaon, Sangli), befriended Gaurav Kumar Chauhan, a sugar trader in Waluj, in 2018. They gained his trust through their sugar trading business. In 2019, the More brothers convinced Chauhan to purchase 120 tonnes of sugar, claiming the price would increase soon and lead to significant profits. Lured by the prospect, Chauhan paid them a total of Rs 40 lakh in cash and bank transfers. Despite promises, the More brothers failed to deliver the sugar within the stipulated 10 weeks time. Chauhan's attempts to follow up were met with evasive responses.

In 2019, the More brothers gave cheques of a specific amount as an assurance that they will return the amount within a month. But as the time limit passed, Chauhan deposited the cheques in the bank. However, upon deposit, the cheques were dishonored due to insufficient funds in the More brothers accounts. They had also closed their bank accounts by then. Chauhan further attempted to recover his money through meetings with the More brothers and intermediaries but was unsuccessful. He finally filed a complaint against Rajiv and Deepak More in the MIDC Waluj police station. PSI Chandrakant Kamthe is investigating the case under the guidance of police inspector Krishna Shinde.