Sanika clear SET in Home Sci
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 5, 2022 06:55 PM2022-02-05T18:55:01+5:302022-02-05T18:55:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Feb 5: Sanika Sanjay Karpe (Gore) qualified State Eligibility Test (SET) in Home Science. The Savitribai Phule Pune ...
Aurangabad, Feb 5:
Sanika Sanjay Karpe (Gore) qualified State Eligibility Test (SET) in Home Science. The Savitribai Phule Pune University conducted the test in September 2021 as eligibility for the post of assistant professor and declared its result recently.Open in app