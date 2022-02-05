Sanika clear SET in Home Sci

Published: February 5, 2022

Aurangabad, Feb 5: Sanika Sanjay Karpe (Gore) qualified State Eligibility Test (SET) in Home Science. The Savitribai Phule Pune ...

Aurangabad, Feb 5:

Sanika Sanjay Karpe (Gore) qualified State Eligibility Test (SET) in Home Science. The Savitribai Phule Pune University conducted the test in September 2021 as eligibility for the post of assistant professor and declared its result recently.

