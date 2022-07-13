Sanjay Kumar empanelled for DG rank in Central Govt

Aurangabad, July 13: Sanjay Kumar, a 1989 batch IPS officer and presently Director General of Police (DGP, Training and Special forces) in Maharashtra, has been empanelled by the Government of India for the post of Director General (DG) in the central government services. The 1989 batch of IPS has 72 officers all over India. Out of them, the Appointment Committee of Cabinet, GoI has approved empanelment of 14. Sanjay Kumar is only officer from Maharashtra on this list. He is known as one of the upright officers working without fear or favour to anyone. The common man has always been focus of his work. He has served as Superintendent of Police in Nagpur, Aurangabad, Commissioner of Police in Aurangabad, New Mumbai and Joint Commissioner Pune. He has also served in Intelligence Bureau and was also Inspector General of Maharashtra CID earlier. He is also a motivational Speaker and to interact with youths is hobby maintained by him in spite of stressful job constraints.