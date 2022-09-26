Sanjivani Academy students win 1st prize in Smart India Hackathon

Kopargaon, Sept 25

A team of three students of Sanjivani Academy here has won the first prize in the Smart India Hackathon, in the robotics and drone category.

The nationwide hackathon is an initiative by the Central government to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems we face in our daily lives and inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving.

Prathamesh Borade, Naman Chandalia and Aarti Karva, who gave an online presentation on their eye blink sensor device, were recently presented with a cheque for Rs 25,000 by Ahmednagar district collector Rajendra Bhosale, on behalf of the union government, Sanjivani Academy director Manali Kolhe said in her press statement, adding that the students worked continuously for three months to make the sensor device.

Many accidents occur due to drowsy driving. The sensor developed by them records the movements of the driver's eyes and eyelids and first gives an alarm if the driver feels sleepy. Even if the driver doesn't care and ignores the alarm, the vehicle's brakes automatically get activated, bringing the vehicle to a halt, the students claimed.