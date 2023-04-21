Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav from April 24

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) will organise ‘Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahatsav’ between April 24 and May 8 for the preservation of petroleum products and promotion of fuel-efficient equipment, said the sales manager of Bharat Petroleum Rohit Gangwal in a press conference here on Friday.

Mahotsav will be inaugurated by PWD, consumer protection department minister Ravindra Chavan on Monday. Various events will be organised including a debate competition, drawing competition, writing and others for the school and college students. The students and the teachers for the contribution to the fuel efficiency sector will be felicitated, said Indian Oil Corporation officer Akshat Gangwal and NP officer Ninad Devare.