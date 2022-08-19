Sanskruti Global School celebrates Independence Day

Aurangabad, August 19:

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was celebrated from August 13 to 15 at Sanskruti Global School and Junior College, Harsul Sawangi. Principal Moralkar, vice-principal Geeta Moralkar, teaching staff and all students were present. On the Independence Day, parents hoisted the flag. Children organised various cultural programmes like speeches, patriotic songs and dances.