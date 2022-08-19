Sanskruti Global School celebrates Independence Day
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 19, 2022 11:50 PM 2022-08-19T23:50:02+5:30 2022-08-19T23:50:02+5:30
Aurangabad, August 19: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was celebrated from August 13 to 15 at Sanskruti Global School and ...
Aurangabad, August 19:
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was celebrated from August 13 to 15 at Sanskruti Global School and Junior College, Harsul Sawangi. Principal Moralkar, vice-principal Geeta Moralkar, teaching staff and all students were present. On the Independence Day, parents hoisted the flag. Children organised various cultural programmes like speeches, patriotic songs and dances.Open in app