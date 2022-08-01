Santpith courses getting good response

Aurangabad, August 1:

The courses being offered by Santpith of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) are drawing a good response from youths.

The admission process for various courses for the academic year 2022-23 began in June. This is the second batch of Santpith. The first batch completed the courses recently. The Santpith was launched at Paithan in December 2021 after a gap of four decades.

There are five introductory courses of six months duration and the intake of each course is 20. There are total 100 seats in the courses while it received over 130 application forms.

Santpith coordinator Dr Pravin Wakte said that any youth who had passed SSC is eligible for admissions to the courses which are related to Indian tradition and culture, saints community and literature, kirtan, discourses and philosophy.

Each course comprised four papers and has 400 marks. Aspirants will have to pay a Rs 1000 fee for admission to each course. The minimum passing marks are 40 marks. Each paper will have 80 marks in theory and 20 marks in practical. The university wants to increase the number of courses in the coming days.

Bamu submitted a proposal of Rs 23 crore to the State Government around a year ago. A total of Rs 1 crore was made available through the District Planning Committee for the repair and other works of Santpith building at Paithan.

There are five courses with each of six months duration. The names of the courses are as follows;

--Tukaram Gatha-Granth Parichay

--Shri Ekanthi Bhagwat-Granth Parichay

--Shri Dnyaneshwari Granth Parichay

--Warkari Sampradai Parichay

--Mahanubhav Sampradai Parichay