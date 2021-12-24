Sanvedi Rane awarded Ph D
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 24, 2021 06:55 PM2021-12-24T18:55:02+5:302021-12-24T18:55:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Dec 24: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has awarded Ph D to Sanvedi Rane. She submitted thesis on the subject 'Corporate Governance of Maharatna Companies' under the guidance of Dr Rajesh Lahane. Sanvedi is an associate member of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India and The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.