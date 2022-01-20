Sara bags first prize in online elocution contest

Aurangabad, Jan 20: Sara Muley of Cambridge School won the first prize comprising a medal, a trophy, a certificate and ₹ 1001 in cash in the online elocution competition conducted by the sports and youth department of Nashik.

The competition supported by the Government of Maharashtra was conducted in 13 districts of the state on the occasion of the National Youth Day. The management and staff of Cambridge School extended their hearty congratulations to Sara.