Sarpanch, her husband land in ACB net while accepting Rs 50 K bribe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sarpanch of Taklimali Group Gram Panchayat and her husband landed in the trap of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) at 3 pm on Tuesday while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 for releasing development fund.

The accused has been identified as Sarpanch Jyoti Gawali (26) and her husband Anand Gawali (32). The complainant is a 43-year-old deputy Sarpanch of Taklimali Group Gram Panchayat.

The 15th Finance Commission approved Rs 3 lakh fund for Husainpur village under the group gram panchayat scheme. The deputy Sarpanch was constantly seeking the release of the development fund.

Anand demanded Rs 50,000 bribe from him. Angry over this, the deputy Sarpanch lodged a complaint with the ACB superintendent Sandeep Atole directly.

Trap laid in residence

Anand Gawali called up the complainant on Tuesday demanding money. The accused asked him to come to his with money and drink tea at his home.

On learning this, police inspector Vijaymala Chavan, constable Rajendra Sinkar, Vilas Chavan and Changdeo Bagul laid a trap in front of the accused's house. The complainant along with Panch entered the home of the accused.

The ACB team waiting outside was caught while Jyoti accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 after having tea. The couple was arrested and both of them are HSC passed. Jyoti was the youngest Sarpanch of the village. However, due to greed for money, the couple will go to jail. The process of registering a case in Karmad Police Station was underway.