Sarpanch squandered Rs 2 lakhs after demanded bribe for the well

Incident at Phulambri Panchayat Samiti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a shocking incident in Phulambri, the sarpanch of Georai Paiga, Mangesh Sable, squandered two lakh rupees in front of the Phulambri Panchayat Samiti office. The reason behind his actions was to protest against the Block Development Officer (BDO), whom he claimed were demanding a 12 percent bribe to approve a proposal for a well under the government scheme. Sable's actions were caught on camera, and the video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, Sable is seen with bundles of one hundred and five hundred rupee notes stuck around his neck, which he starts throwing on the ground. He claimed that the officers, who were responsible for approving proposals for wells and other works, were looting farmers financially. He also alleged that the elected representatives were not paying attention to the issue, which was causing great harm to the farmers.

According to Sable, there were 20 well proposals filed in his village, and the BDO was asking for a 12 percent bribe to sanction the work. He had gone to the Panchayat Samiti office on Wednesday with one lakh rupees to pay the officers, but they refused to take the money and sent him away. Later, the officers sent a junior engineer and class four employee to him, asking him to pay the 12 percent bribe, which led to his protest. The incident has caused widespread outrage among the citizens of Phulambri, who are demanding strict action against the corrupt officers.